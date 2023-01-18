APBC Cut/Cornerman Course Set for 18th February 2023 in Worksop, Notts.

The British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) have arranged an Association of Professional Boxing Commissions (APBC) Certified Corner/Cutman Course, at the Stanley Street Sports and Social Club in Worksop, Nottinghamshire on Saturday 18th February 2023, that is essential for all Coaches and Cornermen.

ALL Coaches are welcome, as these courses are essential for all coaches in our sport whether Pro, Amateur or Unlicensed.

The Cut/Cornerman course covers all aspects from weigh-in to post fight.

Subjects covered:

Duty of Care Head Trauma Signs & Symptoms Coaches/Cornermen/Cutman Responsibilities Cutman’s Tools of the Trade Professional Hand Bandaging Weight Cutting and Weigh-in Working the Corner – Contest and Sparring Types of Injuries and Rules Pertaining to Injuries. Corner Treatment of Bruising, Swellings and Cuts Post Fight

The Course will take place at Stanley Street Sports and Social Club in Worksop, Nottinghamshire on Saturday 18th February 2023

Times and fees for the course are:

1pm to 5pm – Cornerman/Cutman Course – £105 per person

Photo ID as well as a Passport-Size Head & Shoulders Photo for Certification are required, so please bring with you on the day.

To register: Call/Text/WhatsApp: +44 (0)7789 364702 – e.mail: admin@boxbiba.com or office@apbcboxing.com

Download Registration form here:

https://boxbiba.com/CutmanCourseRegistration18thFebruary2023Worksop.pdf

The course takes place on Saturday 18th February 2023 between 1pm – 5pm at:

Stanley Street Sports & Social Club

2 Stanley Street

Worksop

Nottinghamshire S81 7HX

United Kingdom

#BIBAChangingBoxingForGood

www.boxbiba.com