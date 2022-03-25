TOWL DEFENDS CROWN AGAINST VALLEJOS 26 MARCH – LIVE ON FYTEHUB

United Kingdom’s teen sensation HOLLIE TOWL, Professional Boxing’s youngest reigning World Champion of either gender, is set to defend her coveted Womens International Boxing Association (WIBA) World Featherweight Crown as well as challenge for the vacant Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Intercontinental Featherweight Championship against Nicaragua’s JAMILETH VALLEJOS at the Shirebrook Leisure Centre in Mansfield, United Kingdom on Saturday 26th March 2022 and Broadcast Globally LIVE and FREE TO VIEW on FYTEHUB
The support card features:
ALVIS BERZINS (UK) VS. ISHMAEL NETTEY (GHANA)
Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Silver Cruiserweight Championship
ELEANOR COULSON (UK) VS. BORISLAVA GORANOVA (BULGARIA)
Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Intercontinental Super Middleweight Championship
LUKE WHITE (UK) VS. AKASHDEEP SINGH (INDIA)
Super Middleweight Contest
ROWAN GREGORY (UK) VS. MICHAEL BASSETT (UK)
Heavyweight Contest
WATCH LIVE FOR FREE ON FYTEHUB from 6:30pm (GMT)
www.fytehub.com