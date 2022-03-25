TOWL DEFENDS CROWN AGAINST VALLEJOS 26 MARCH – LIVE ON FYTEHUB

United Kingdom’s teen sensation HOLLIE TOWL, Professional Boxing’s youngest reigning World Champion of either gender, is set to defend her coveted Womens International Boxing Association (WIBA) World Featherweight Crown as well as challenge for the vacant Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Intercontinental Featherweight Championship against Nicaragua’s JAMILETH VALLEJOS at the Shirebrook Leisure Centre in Mansfield, United Kingdom on Saturday 26th March 2022 and Broadcast Globally LIVE and FREE TO VIEW on FYTEHUB

The support card features:

ALVIS BERZINS (UK) VS. ISHMAEL NETTEY (GHANA)

Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Silver Cruiserweight Championship

ELEANOR COULSON (UK) VS. BORISLAVA GORANOVA (BULGARIA)

Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Intercontinental Super Middleweight Championship

LUKE WHITE (UK) VS. AKASHDEEP SINGH (INDIA)

Super Middleweight Contest

ROWAN GREGORY (UK) VS. MICHAEL BASSETT (UK)

Heavyweight Contest

WATCH LIVE FOR FREE ON FYTEHUB from 6:30pm (GMT)

www.fytehub.com