Teen Sensation Hollie Towl Challenges For Championship Honours Sept 4th.

Towl versus Obisanya WIBA Youth World Championship showdown co-headlines Historic Professional Boxing Event in Brighton

Exactly one year to the day from her 2020 Professional Boxing Debut, former Five-Time, Three Division English Amateur National Champion Hollie Towl is set to compete for her first Pro Boxing Championship Accolade, when she faces Nigeria’s unbeaten 19 year old Abosede Obisanya for the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) Featherweight Youth World Title at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Saturday 4th September 2021.

On September 4th Towl will officially become the United Kingdom’s youngest person to compete for professional boxing Championship honours, and should she be successful in her quest she will be in prime position to equal or even better the modern era’s current youngest World Champion Devin Haney’s incredible championship achievements.

Haney won the World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World Championship, with a TKO victory over Mexico’s Maximino Toala in March 2017, when he was 18 years old, and then at the age of just 20 years, 11 months and six days went on to become the youngest person in modern times to win the full World title.

Co-Headlining the event, titled ‘Battles At The Beach’, is Towl’s equally talented Boyle’s XBox Gym mate 19 year old Eleanor Coulson, who faces a yet to be announced opponent for the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) Middleweight Youth World Championship.

Coulson was the reigning National Amateur Champion when she made her professional debut in September last year and, like Towl, is unbeaten in the professional ranks and is also on track to be eligible to compete for full World Championship honours before her twentieth birthday.

The stacked support card is headed by a further Championship battle, when Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Super Flyweight Champion Nicola Hopewell goes toe to toe with Spain based Vanessa Taborda for the World Boxing League (WBL) European Super Flyweight Crown.

Unbeaten Lewis Mulberry is set to face Nicaragua’s Christian Narvaez in a four round contest, as a warm up ahead of his highly anticipated PBC British Title fight against Denny’s Kevin Traynor later in the year.

Former Amateur standouts Angelica Finch and Kirsty Biswas are set for their second pro outings, against Czech Republic’s Nicola Hubalkova and Serbia’s Marijana Dosovic respectively.

Rochester’s Jay Jackson has a tough fight on his hands when he faces Nicaragua’s Jose Aguilar in a four round Super Featherweight contest. Also facing tough South American opposition is Nottingham’s Martin Reffell, who is pitted against Frederick Castro.

Colchester’s Calvin Carruthers makes his fourth pro outing against Nottingham’s Garfield Mushore in a four round Super Featherweight contest.

Ashford, Kent’s Jack Way makes his pro debut against fellow debutant Tyler Smith in a four round Light Heavyweight contest, similarly pro debutants Connor Brazil and Callan Harley will face each other in a four round Welterweight contest.

Alvis Berzins makes his pro debut against Southend’s Dan Ballard in a four round Cruiserweight contest, also competing in the Cruiserweight division is Richard Herrick, against a yet to be announced opponent.

Towl versus Obisanya, for the WIBA Featherweight Youth World Championship and Coulson versus TBA for the WIBA Middleweight Youth World Championship co-headline the Sportanarium Events and Assassin Promotions & Management co-promoted BATTLES AT THE BEACH, in association with Visit Brighton, Scope Eyecare, KC Sofas, Hilton Brighton Metropole, Sportanarium Radio, Race Nation and Go Sports & Entertainment, that takes place at the Brighton Hilton Metropole on Saturday 4th September 2021.

