I Want To Prove To The World I Can Beat McAllister Says Djarbeng Ahead of 29th May Rematch – Live on FITE & VIVA LIVE

Back in October 2019 Aberdeen’s Lee McAllister and Accra, Ghana’s Richmond Djarbeng locked horns for the World Boxing Union (WBU) Super Welterweight World Crown, and it was the Aberdeen Assassin that held the WBU Championship belt aloft afterwards.

Earlier this year McAllister travelled to Ghana, where he fought and beat Collison Corley, much to the chagrin of Djarbeng, who clearly felt it should have been him, as the Ghanaian had been calling for a rematch ever since the 2019 defeat.

Djarbeng, who had been highly vocal about his performance back in 2019, said in a recent interview with GNA Sports;

“I am grateful for this opportunity to come and redeem myself and get the win I deserve.

“Since we fought I have won both my fights inside the distance.

“I broke my finger in the run-up to the last fight, I should not have fought, but did.

“He isn’t big enough or strong enough at the weight to beat me when I’m fully prepared to fight, and I am this time.

“He knows I’m too big and strong for him and I want to prove to the world I can beat him.”

Lee McAllister versus Richmond Djarbeng – The Rematch, will co-headline the globally broadcast LET BATTLE COMMENCE IV, in association with ACREO, Bounty Competitions, Empire Pro Tape and Go Sports & Entertainment, along with World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Welterweight Champion Neeraj Goyat who will face Tackie Annan on the 29th May.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE IV, is the fourth instalment of the all action series that was developed to provide professional boxing competition created for TV during the global pandemic in 2020.

Joining the much lauded duo McAllister and Goyat on the 29th May 2021 LET BATTLE COMMENCE IV are;

PBC/WBU International Super Lightweight Champion Nathan Beattie, who will go toe to toe with Dundalk, Ireland’s Michael Kelly, rising unbeaten Featherweight prospect Kevin Traynor will face debuting Levi Lee, stylish unbeaten Heavyweight prospect Craig Dick takes on Tomas Vaicickas, local Heavyweight Liam Allan makes his second professional outing against Belfast’s Darren Burns and former amateur star Angelica Finch, whowill making her second pro outing, is pitted against Carly Mackenzie.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE IV, in association with ACREO, Bounty Competitions, Empire Pro Tape and Go Sports & Entertainment, is co-headlined by Lee McAllister versus Richmond Djabeng and Neeraj Goyat versus Tackie Annan will take place behind closed doors at the Northern Hotel, Aberdeen on the 29th May 2021 and will be broadcast live on FITE and VIVA LIVE TV as well as further linear and digital channels globally (please check local listings)

